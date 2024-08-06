United town emphatically condemns rumoured protest as police fire stark warning to potential troublemakers

Prominent community, faith, and political leaders have unequivocally condemned rumours of a protest that have been circulating online today.

Lancashire Police said they were aware of a poster advertising a ‘protest’ in Thompson Park tomorrow, and have urged the public to think twice about what they “read, share and believe from online sources”.

A police spokesperson said: “We would encourage people to go about their business as normal. We continue to police Lancashire as usual and as always, the priority is public safety. We have seen lots of information circulating online about possible events in Lancashire that haven’t come to anything, so please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.

"There are a lot of motivations for why people may be sharing information so be critical and if in doubt, look to trusted voices such as the police and your community leaders.

'Our town is our home, our town is amazing. Criminality and violence disorder have no place here.'

"We are monitoring information at a local and national level around possible disruption, enabling us to have the right level of resources on duty to respond to any incidents safely and robustly in Lancashire, where required to do so.

"We continue to work with communities and partners to ensure we are ready to respond to any concerns or incidents and have been grateful for the public’s support. If there are outbreaks of disorder, we will robustly investigate any offences committed to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

The message, from a number of leading public figures across the town, is loud and clear: “Hate has no place in Burnley.”

Afrasiab Anwar, Burnley Council leader

"I'm immensely proud of my home town and everything it represents. Our diversity is our strength. During this difficult time there will be some who try to cause division, we need to remain united and send a message of solidarity. My message to the community is there will be misinformation shared on social media which will cause worry, tension and anxiety. Be assured, we are in close communication with the police, local community and faith leaders and we are doing all we can to keep all our communities safe. If you come across any posts promoting any sort of protests or gatherings, be vigilant, and avoid the areas. Trust the police and authorities to do their job. We will come through this, we can not and will not allow hatred to win. We are stronger together.”

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan

"Hate and violence will never win, this is not our town and these people do not represent us. Don't let our town down, you're not protesting, you're breaking the law and the Government will ensure you feel the full weight of your actions if you take part in this. Take part in this, and whether it's days or weeks, expect a knock at the door and dragging into court."

Coun. Don Whittaker

"I’m a husband, a dad, and I’m proud to be Burnley born and bred. I’m also a councillor and a retired police dog handler, trust me I’ve seen the best and the worst of society. Our town is our home, I’m not going to mess about, our town is amazing. Criminality and violence disorder have no place here. The folk that live here always do the right thing. In times like this, our town, our community can show others that we are resolute in our commitment to do the right thing. We should not be sucked in by an agenda set by others on social media platforms or allow hatred and discrimination to spread around our home no matter what religion political belief or colour of skin we may have This is our town, it’s a town that started the Industrial Revolution, a town that is an international leader on technology, a town that builds things and we are bloody good at it. We punch above our weight, we always have. Let’s continue to do that, let’s continue to be united, and be Burnley.”

Coun. Maggie Lishman

"We will do everything we can to prevent our towns from being dragged into the turmoil we have seen recently on some of our country’s streets. My heart goes out to the Southport parents who are coping with loss which most of us can barely imagine. It is horrible beyond belief to see these perverted thugs trying to take advantage of those parents’ loss to create havoc in our towns and cities when there is no conceivable link between that tragedy and their hate-talk. Our Burnley is better than that. We will unite as one Burnley community of ordinary men, women and children to stand up for what’s right and decent. We also stand with our brave policemen and women who are at the front of defending our peace and everybody in all our communities.”

Imam Jawaad Nasrullah, Ibrahim Mosque Burnley

“The people of Burnley have worked very hard throughout the years to build a cohesive society. They are far too united to let a small number of evil and violent individuals break something they have worked so hard to achieve.”

Sajda Majeed, Building Bridges

"Please let’s all just be kind and look out for one another. We are at our best when we all come together for the common good.”

Pastor Mick Fleming, Church on the Street

“The church stands against any acts of violence or intimidation of the people of Burnley. We call for dialogue and unity.”

Carol Pike, St Peter’s Church and daughter of former MP Peter Pike

"When everyone in Burnley supports each other as one fantastic community there is no better place to be. There is no room in Burnley for hatred and prejudice fuelled by rumours and misinformation spread by social media. My hope that everyone in Burnley will continue to be calm and show care for all. This would be the best way for us to share our care and compassion to all the victims of the Southport tragedy just over one week ago.”

Coun. Fiona Wild

“Hate has no place in Burnley. We’ve been there before, and we came through it stronger and united as a town. Please don’t fall for the rhetoric of those intent on causing harm and division in our community.”

Alama Abdur Rahman, Imam Ghausia Mosque Burnley

"My message to the people of Burnley is based on the teachings of The Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, who said, ‘None of you will have faith until he loves for his brother or his neighbour what he loves for himself.’ This is inclusive to the whole of humanity irrespective of their faith, colour or race. We don't want to see anything happen in Burnley to cause division, it is our home and we need to live side by side in unity. We urge our community to unite in being calm and not to let this thuggery destroy our lofty aspirations of showing the immense love, mercy and compassion we’re so very capable of providing to our neighbours. Let’s all unite to repel hatred with love and make our fragile world a better place to coexist in.”

Fr Alex Frost, from St Matthew’s Church

"Since learning of recent events at Burnley cemetery and recovering from initial shock at the depravity of such senseless criminality, the community of St Matthew's has been deeply moved and inspired by the local community to stand firm and be united against this dreadful act of vandalism. Working alongside council leaders, Imams and other community stakeholders we reaffirm our commitment to good ecumenical relationships with people of all faiths and none. We have been encouraged by the hundreds of messages from residents in Burnley and Lancashire supporting a cohesive community whilst rightfully calling for justice for people who cross the line into criminal behaviour. Alongside the Police, councillors, and residents, we are confident the significant progress that has been made in Burnley will not be undermined by a tiny minority of individuals wishing to be provocative by their words and actions. At St Matthew's we will always be on the side of peace, love and inclusion and we are happy to engage with any individuals who might like to enter into a discussion about concerns they have regarding community cohesion in Burnley."

If anyone has any information regarding pre-planned disorder or criminality, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.