Two Brexit Party MEPs to meet public in Burnley

Two North West Brexit Party MEPs will be in Burnley this Friday to meet constituents.

Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen and Claire Fox are holding a public meeting from 7pm at Burnley Cricket Club to talk about Brexit, the experience of being an MEP, and life after Brexit.

Anyone is welcome to come along to the club at Turf Moor, Belvedere Road.

Local residents can also book a half hour personal surgery appointment with the MEPs between 2 and 4 pm.

To book an appointment please contact 0161 519 1180 or assistant@brexithenrik.com. Appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis.