TV presenter's stunning pirate ship attraction in garden of her Burnley home set to give spooky thrills to hundreds of Hallowe'en 'trick or treaters'

A pirate ship, complete with animatronic moving skeletons and smoking cannons in the front garden of a Burnley home, has become a major Hallowe'en attraction.

By Sue Plunkett
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

And the creator of the scene, TV and radio presenter Sally Jacks, could not be more delighted. Every year she comes up with an inspired idea for her garden to mark Hallowe'en and this year's attraction looks to be one of the best yet.

"I love it," said Sally, who managed to get a family friend to make the ship from palettes.

Sally Jacks has had a moving pirate ship built into her Burnley garden for Halloween. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

She added: "He has done such a fantastic job, I wasn't sure if we could pull this one off but he has done and it is fantastic."

Neighbours in Dovedale Close and also passers-by have been watching the ship’s progress ready for its unveiling at the weekend which included a battle scene. And tonight, on Hallowe'en itself, Sally is expecting a steady stream of visitors and 'trick or treaters' to see the ship in full sail.

She said: "I am having a little party for my son Frankie who is eight with some of his friends and we are expecting plenty of trick or treaters tonight so we have plenty of sweets in for them."

BurnleyNeighbours