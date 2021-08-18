Turf Moor's £5.6m. pie and pint black hole!

Pies and pints went unsold last season

Research has revealed that the matchday ritual for many Clarets fans of a pie and a pint, would normally have been netted £3.2m. and £2.4m. at the Turf.

Coronavirus restrictions meant fans were shut out of their favourites stadiums last season, meaning that supporters had to forego not just watching their team live but also enjoying their usual favourite food and drink.

Old Trafford top the league as the stadium estimated to have missed out on the most pint sales, 2,397,299 pints to be exact. With a pint costing approximately £4.50 at the home of Manchester United, this equates to a whopping £10.7m. in sales potentially lost - four times more than Burnley who took 19th place!

Indeed, the cheaper price of a pie and a pint at Turf Moor meant that the club finished so far down the league table in terms of this particular lost revenue.