Turf Moor to play host to this year’s Burnley 10K

Alan Pace, Burnley Football Club chairman, helped kicked off this year’s event, which will see thousands of runners head to Burnley Football Club on Sunday 17th July as it becomes the new home of the Burnley 10K.

Working in partnership with the Clarets and Burnley Borough Council, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, which organises the 10K, hopes to increase community engagement and encourage even more people to get involved with the event - whether that’s taking part or volunteering.

Runners are encouraged to take part whatever their ability or reason - whether it be for fun, a personal challenge or to raise funds for a chosen charity.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turf Moor will host this year's Burnley 10K

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All said: “Burnley has always been one of my favourite events and as a Burnley season ticket holder I’m delighted that we have been able to establish a partnership with the club. The club is at the heart of the local community and we hope that together, we can continue to help such deserving charities across the town and beyond to raise thousands of pounds.”

Participants are encouraged to support the event’s partner charities which include Burnley Leisure Trust, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Child Action Northwest, Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Football Club in the community.

Doug Metcalfe, Director of Operations at Burnley Football Club said: “We’re delighted to be involved in the Burnley 10k, a fantastic event that supports a number of local charities.

“We take great pride in being a community club and to play host to such a well-established charity event is very exciting. We’re sure that lots of Clarets will take part on the day, raising funds for worthwhile causes, and we wish all the runners the best of luck.”

Burnley Borough Councillor, Afrasiab Anwar, said: “I’m so pleased the Burnley 10k is coming back to the town. It’s a great event, which raises money for charity, helps get people fit and active and promotes the town. The fact that it is starting and finishing at Turf Moor makes it a unique event and I for one will definitely be running it.”

Attracting runners of all abilities, entrants will follow the same route as previous years with just a change to the start/finish location.

Starting at Turf Moor, runners will turn onto Todmordon Road before a 2K section through Towneley Park.

They will follow the tree-lined causeway out of the park for a long downhill section along Todmorden Road. The route then levels out to cross Harry Potts Way at Turf Moor and follows Belvedere Road before turning into Thompson Park and taking in the boating lake and Italian Gardens.

Runners leave Thompson Park at Queen Victoria Road and head up Queens Park Road into Brun Valley before taking Harry Potts Way to the stadium finish.

The event is sponsored by Burnley Borough Council and Burnley FC.