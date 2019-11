A weekend of top music is being lined up in May as Turf Moor is set to host Burnley Live 2020.

Burnley Live 2020 will be staged at the home of the Clarets on Friday, May 8th and Saturday, May 9th, of the May Bank Holiday weekend and will feature two days of action-packed, family-friendly festival fun boasting live music, food, drink and lots more.

Organisers will be releasing more details of the event in the coming weeks.