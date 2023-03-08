Sam Graham, Catherine Mayer and Courtney Leyland will take part in the Alzheimer’s Society 5k Glow Walk on Saturday, March 18th, in Manchester. They will be among thousands taking part in the walk where they will don glow in the dark accessories.

Sam, who is manager at the Scotland Road, Nelson, shop came up with the idea as both she and her husband Dave lost their grandmothers to the disease. Assistant manager Courtney, of Padiham, lost her great gran to Alzheimer’s and Colne resident Catherine’s father died of it also, so they decided they wanted to join Sam.

Ready for their Glow Walk challenge are Oddies bakery colleagues (left to right) Catherine Mayer, Sam Graham and Courtney Leyland

Sam, of Padiham, said: “We are calling ourselves Team Oddies and so far people have been really generous with sponsorship and to date we have £475.