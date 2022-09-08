Mrs Eddlestone, who was still living in her house in Simonstone til May, the house she had lived in for around 80 years, died recently after a “life well lived” according to her eldest son Christopher.

A former Burnley primary school teacher, Mrs Eddlestone, who was born on April 17th, 1921, had lived through 25 prime ministers, four monarchs and survived both world wars.

She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs Joan Eddlestone from Simonstone who has died aged 101

Christopher said: “My mother was a real stalwart of the community. We took her out for her 100th birthday where she enjoyed a gin and tonic and was still living at home until May when she had to go into a care home for a short while.

"She did so much during a long and eventful life, including setting up a local Mothers’ Union branch and raising money for the NSPCC. She actually died of old age according to her death certificate. She lived a very full life.”

Born and brought up in Simonstone, on leaving Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, she attended St Gabriel's teacher training college in Camberwell, London. Her first job was a primary school teacher in Burnley, however, over the years she taught at many other schools in the local area until around 1958.

She met her husband-to-be, Eric in the Isle of Man, when he was training and the couple married in December 1947. The newlyweds made their home in Valley Terrace, Simonstone, where they celebrated the birth of their two children - Christopher and Walton.

From 1960 onwards, she worked in the family business of James Blezards. Outside work, she was an active member of the Mother's Union, later becoming an enrolling member. In addition, she was also a member of the Women's Institute, a regular worshiper at St Peter's Church in Simonstone. Mrs Eddlestone spent considerable time working for the local branch of the NSPCC and Red Cross , soon becoming chairperson. Later, she joined the social services tribunal service.

Her hobbies, when younger, included tennis and golf and she remained a keen gardener until the final months.