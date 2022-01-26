Tributes to popular Pendle school teacher

Mr Jack Markham

Mr Jack Markham, who spent 34 years teaching locally, experienced countless occasions since his retirement when former Nelson Grammar School and Walton High School pupils would thank him for his time with them and helping them during their school years.

Born in 1926 in Blackburn he was one of four siblings and the son of Lancashire cotton mill workers.

He went on to secure a scholarship to Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn, in 1937 and served as a Bevin Boy at Hapton Valley Colliery during the Second World War.

After the war he undertook teacher training at Bede College, Durham, in 1950 and then Loughborough College in 1951.

A keen football fan, he played wing-half for his college in Durham.

After teacher training he joined Nelson Grammar School in 1952 as a woodwork teacher before going on to become Head of Technical Studies at tits successor, Walton High School.

He married Margery Seed in 1957 and they had two children, Nigel and David.

Mr Markham retired due to ill health from Walton High School in 1986 and spent his retirement years working in his son’s business where he was always well respected and welcoming to all.

He died peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital at the age of 95.

An alumni of Nelson Grammar School said: “Jack will be sorely missed. A modest, genial man who was always there. A lovely man. Always encouraging, supportive and kind. I am saddened by his loss.”