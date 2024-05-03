Tributes to former Mayor of Burnley and Labour councillor Lilian Clark
Mrs Lilian Clark was the Labour Mayor of Burnley in 2003-04 and a councillor in the Brunshaw ward for 24 years unbroken service.
In the last few years she had moved from Burnley to St Anne’s to live with her daughter Jackie Elkington who described her as someone who loved to help others, and was well-respected, as her years of service testify.
Jackie, who was Mayoress for her mother, said: “Mum had always been interested in politics and I think this was because she loved to help others. She was very proud to be Mayor and raised more than £23,200 for the brain injuries charity Headway and children’s charity Wish Upon a Star.
“Mum was bubbly, kind-hearted and straight to the point. She would do anything for anyone. Away from politics, she loved reading and crosswords, and enjoyed travel. Family was also very important to her.”
Born in West Gorton, Manchester, Lilian began her working life as a weaver before working for many years as a nurse at Calderstone’s Hospital, Whalley, before retiring at Mullard’s.
She was married to her late husband, Edwin, for more than 50 years. The couple had daughter Jackie and son the late Craig, as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Speaking about her Mayoral year in 2004, Mrs Clark said she would leave the role with regret after having the “most amazing and happy” year in office.
