Chairman of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust, Mr Hall was well known throughout Burnley for his work at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitors Centre.

Born on August 11th 1936, Brian was the only son of Edwin Arthur Hall and Bessie (aka Betty).

He later gained a degree at Manchester University and went on to teach history at Hollin High School in Middleton, Rochdale, for around 30 years.

Burnley's Weavers' Triangle Trust chairman Brian Hall receiving his MBE from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Brian continued to serve his community all his life and was awarded with an MBE in 2004.

A distant cousin, Mr Richard Bond, said: “As a child I remember ‘uncle’ Brian would come to stay with Nan or we would visit Brian.

“Brian being the only car driver in the family would take my sister and I for days out. His knowledge of history and great sense of humour brought the past to life and made for fun and exciting adventures.

“He travelled widely and would send post cards from far flung places and never failed to return without an unusual gift for us kids, I remember

‘Space’ ice cream from Cape Canaveral made for good bragging rights on a 1980’s playground.

“My mum and dad moved to Yorkshire for some time whilst I stayed in Essex. They saw Brian more regularly then and volunteered on occasions at the Weavers’ Triangle.

“When my Nan passed a few years ago I became more interested in our family history and Brian was always on hand to answer questions and put names to faces in old photos.

“Last year although Brian was in poor health we shared a grand day out on the East Lancs Railway and a personal guided tour of Burnley and the Weavers’ Triangle by the man that knows it best, a positive lasting memory.”

County Coun. Cosima Towneley also paid tribute to Mr Hall saying: “Brian’s MBE was most deserved for his extensive and collaborative work across the borough for decades.

“I don’t think I’d be wrong to say that many of the historic buildings, especially the Weavers’ Triangle, would still grace our town to illuminate Burnley’s past if it was not for Brian galvanising a driven few and ably leading from the front.

“He leaves us a considerable legacy, it’s up to us to carry that with determination forward.”

Richard added: “The last few days of Brian’s life allowed me to meet with his Burnley ‘family’, his wonderfully kind and loving friends. What a privilege it has been to meet them and we have many more to meet.

“I have learned much, and realise I have only scratched the surface of my relative’s life, but this much is clear, Brian was a home town champion, driven by a passion and commitment to a worthy cause, telling the story of Lancashire, its past and its people. With good humour and modesty he inspired others to do the same, working and achieving so much together.

“Brian was a strong character with a kind heart that held Burnley at its centre. We have all lost a dear friend. But Burnley has lost a local hero.”