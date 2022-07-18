Christine Brooks, from West Bradford, was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2015, and was featured in the Clitheroe Advertsier in March 2018 when her youngest son Jack raised over £2,000 for MacMillan Cancer Support.

At the time, Jack shaved off all his hair in support of his mum’s hair loss due to the chemotherapy treatment she was undergoing.

Following her chemotherapy treatment, Christine underwent radiotherapy, which unfortunately resulted in serious side affects to her kidney, bowel, bladder and legs. During her many hospital stays her family were called in to say their ‘goodbyes’ on three occasions, but Christine would not be beaten so easily and each time she pulled through to carry on the fight.

Christine Brooks

In December 2019, during an extended stay in East Lancashire Hospice, Christine was informed she had only weeks left to live, so arrangements were made for her passing. Yet again though, Christine astounded the medical teams by refusing to be beaten, and it wasn’t until a full two and half years later that she tragically lost her fight.

Her husband Steve paid this tribute to his wife:

He said: “Being married to my beautiful wife for 36 years, I thought I knew everything about her but even I was amazed at how she would just not let cancer beat her, how she fought it year after year with such strength and determination, and in most cases, with a smile on her face.

“Everyone who came into contact with her, during her illness, be they consultants, doctors, district nurses or carers, all commented on her remarkable fight and resilience, especially with the severe pain she was constantly in.”

Christine also leaves three sons; Sam, Joshua and Jack, and grandsons Isaac and Jacob.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday July 28th at St Helen’s Church in Waddington.

The Macmillan Support Line offers free, confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones.