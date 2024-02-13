Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Kilburn taught Maths, Physics and Chemistry at the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls, from 1969 to 2002.

A season ticket holder for Burnley FC for over 60 years, Michael was a passionate Clarets fan who had travelled to over 100 football grounds, both at home and abroad, following the fortunes of his beloved team.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Kilburn, a teacher at the former St Hilda's RC High School for Girls in Burnley who was also a long time Clarets fan, has died at the age of 77

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born at Bank Hall Hospital Michael spent most of life living in Rossetti Avenue in the town. He attended the former St Thomas Junior School in Burnley, which later became Christ the King RC Primary, before going on to study at Blackburn Grammar School. After that he went to Twickenham’s St Mary’s teacher training college where he gained a degree in Maths and Science.

During his time at St Hilda’s Michael was involved with many school productions, helping to build scenery and taking care of the lighting and electrics and sound systems. A keen photographer, Michael filmed many of the productions and also took hundreds of images which have all been preserved as an important part of the school's history. Michael also ran the annual school sponsored walk, when pupils from St Hilda’s joined their male counterparts from the former St Theodore’s RC High School, for the 25 mile trek over hard terrain and hills. Along with filming school productions Michael captured many school trips abroad on film, providing an irreplaceable record of the history of St Hilda's.

Travel was another of Michael’s passions and he had enjoyed train journeys all over the world including Australia, New Zealand, China, Canada, USA including Alaska, Peru, Scandinavia and most countries in Western Europe. He kept a detailed record of every journey made, as well as logging down every pub entered and beer drunk. Michael was a loyal member of the Knights of St Columba and a regular at the now closed KSC 110 Club where he was a Grand Knight and also former secretary. Michael's family have been flooded with messages from hundreds of pupils paying tribute to their former teacher, with many saying how his teachings and mentorship shaped their lives and careers.