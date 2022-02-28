Tributes for one of Burnley's longest serving and best known shop owners
Tributes have been pouring in for one of Burnley's best known and longest serving shop owners who died at the weekend.
Kathleen Lord ran her shops, Kathleen's Florist and green grocers, in Coal Clough Lane for over 50 years until her retirement last year.
News of her death was announced yesterday on social media by Jennifer James who bought Kathleen's business from her a couple of years ago.
Jennifer said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of our dear Kathleen passing away. As most of you will know that Kathleen has been present on the lane for over 50 years.
"Kathleen's love and passion for both her shops has been passed through all staff, customers and friends she has made over the years.
"Our shops will never be the same but we have her name to continue the legacy she started.
"Thank you for all your love and kind words, our thought are with Michael, Anthony and David at this very sad time."