Tributes for former long serving Pendle police officer and loyal Burnley FC fan

A former police officer, who received a good conduct award for 30 years of service, has died at the age of 80.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:04 BST

Michael Holliday served in Nelson and Colne for the entirety of his career until his retirement at the age of 48. Born in Keswick, Michael worked as a postman after leaving Keswick Grammar School.

He met his first wife Anne in 1966 and the couple were married for 30 years until Anne’s death in 1996. They had two children, Marc and Julie. A recruitment drive led Michael to join Lancashire Police and he was stationed in Nelson.

Tributes have been paid to former long serving Pendle police officer and detective Michael Holliday who has died at the age of 80Tributes have been paid to former long serving Pendle police officer and detective Michael Holliday who has died at the age of 80
After successfully completing his police training at Bruche, Warrington, Michael rose through the ranks to become a detective and joined CID. He helped to build Colne police station and was later transferred there.

Michael was never 'off-duty' and was once out shopping with his children in Nelson when he saw someone running out of a shop after stealing something. He chased them through the Arndale Centre, shouting that he was a police officer until he tackled them to the ground.

After retirement from the force, Michael became a school bus-driver and later returned to Royal Mail as a postman where he worked until his final retirement. Michael marrried his second wife Patricia in 2008.

A loyal Claret who watched every game, Michael was a former season ticket holder and was lucky enough to watch the Burnley v QPR match from a box at Turf Moor as part of his 80th birthday celebrations. He was also a keen gardener.

Tributes have been paid to devoted father and grandfather Michael Holliday, who was also a former long serving Pendle police officer and detectiveTributes have been paid to devoted father and grandfather Michael Holliday, who was also a former long serving Pendle police officer and detective
Michael was a proud grandad to Emma, Amy, George, Katie, Charlotte and great grandad to Ellora.

Paying tribute to their grandad, Emma and Amy said: “He was so loved by all of us. He taught us how to swim, came to parents’ evenings, swimming galas and shows, took us on holidays, taught us important life lessons and made us laugh every day with his sayings.

“He was a brilliant man and we aren’t quite sure what we will do without him.”

Michael also leaves his stepson Steven, sister Margaret, son in law Richard and daughters in law Netty and Sharon. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 30th, at Burnley Crematorium at 2-30pm followed by a wake at Fence Gate Lodge.

