Tributes for former Burnley man, passionate golfer and 'true gentleman' after his sudden death

Sean Flanagan with his beloved pet dog Darcy

Sean Flanagan died the day before his 51st birthday at the home he shared with his wife Lisa, their daughter Lilia (13) and pet dachshund Darcy in Trawden. Their eldest daughter Sophia (23) lives in Northumberland.

Paying tribute to her husband of 16 years, Lisa said: "Sean really was a wonderful man, a fantastic husband and father and he would do anything for anyone.

"To lose him so suddenly and at such a young age is devastating."

Sean and Lisa Flanagan

Sean was born in America and his family returned to live in their native Burnley when he was two years old.

He later went to St Mary's RC Primary and the former St Theodores' RC High schools. Mad about sport, he loved to play football but when a knee injury kept him off the pitch he turned to golf and that became his lifelong passion.

He played three or four times a week and was striving to reduce his handicap and had managed to get it down to one.

A fundraising campaign set up by Lisa has raised the terrific sum of £1,420 for a memorial bench to be placed at Nelson Golf Club, where Sean was a member. It will be a special place for family, friends and fellow players to honour Sean's memory.

Sean and Lisa Flanagan with their daughters Lilia and Sophia

Sean spent several years working at the former Lookers Garage at Gannow Top in Burnley. For the past 14 years he had worked as regional account manager for the North West, Scotland and Ireland for Bristol based Stedall Vehicle Fittings Ltd.

The company has been inundated with dozens of messages of sympathy and support from customers who knew Sean.

Lisa said: "We have received so many messages from people all saying what a true gentleman Sean was and also a man who was kind, caring and funny.

"We had the same sense of humour and shared a lot of silly banter. I loved him very much."

Sean and Lisa on their wedding day at St Mary's RC Church in Burnley in 2005.

Sean also leaves his mum Sylvia, two older brothers, Marc and Anthony, and older sister Sharon.

Sean's funeral will be held on Friday, September 24th, at 2.45pm at Burnley Crematorium followed by a wake at Nelson Golf Club.