The funeral of Dee Ellis took place at English Martyrs RC Church in Whalley and was attended by representatives of the many groups she was involved with. Better known as Dee Bottoms, she changed her name to Ellis (her late father's Christian name) following the death of Geoff, her beloved husband of 46 years.Born and brought up in Sabden, Dee moved to Read in 1960 when she married, and soon became a village stalwart involved in many organisations and reporting on village life as a correspondent for the Burnley Express and Clitheroe Advertiser for many years. She was a parish councillor, a Read Cricket Club member who served teas on match days, and a regular visitor and helper at Read School. She also loved to tour the area giving talks about her life in amateur dramatics which began with two summer seasons as a Butlins Redcoat.