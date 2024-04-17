Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tree in Calder Park, off Pendle Way, had been planted in memory of Tom Porter, the Ightenhill and Whittlefied councillor who died in 2020 aged 66.

A resident, who lives nearby, told the Express of her sadness when seeing the tree which has been cut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It has been deliberately cut down. It’s not an act of mindless vandalism. Whoever did this came prepared with a saw. The plaque has been removed and protective bands also cut through.

The tree in Calder Park, Burnley, which had been planted in memory of former Lib Dem councillor Tom Porter

“I know I should feel pity for people whose lives are so bleak and who are consumed by hatred but I just feel angry and despairing. What do they hope to achieve by destroying such a beautiful tree?”