Tree planted in memory of former Liberal Democrat Burnley councillor cut down
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tree in Calder Park, off Pendle Way, had been planted in memory of Tom Porter, the Ightenhill and Whittlefied councillor who died in 2020 aged 66.
A resident, who lives nearby, told the Express of her sadness when seeing the tree which has been cut down.
She said: “It has been deliberately cut down. It’s not an act of mindless vandalism. Whoever did this came prepared with a saw. The plaque has been removed and protective bands also cut through.
“I know I should feel pity for people whose lives are so bleak and who are consumed by hatred but I just feel angry and despairing. What do they hope to achieve by destroying such a beautiful tree?”
Tom was a Liberal Democrat councillor in Ightenhill with Whittlefield from 2010 to 2018. The tree was planted by The Friends of Calder Park.