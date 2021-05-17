Tree-mendous challenge sees green-fingered Clitheroe Rotarians and volunteers come together to plant over 200 trees

Members, volunteers and their families safely spent their weekend planting across Wades Hill, within the grounds of Waddow Hall, and will meet regularly now on the site to provide ongoing maintenance to the trees.

A mixture of oaks, hawthorns, hazels, silver birch, dogwood have been added to Waddow’s landscape, thanks to the continuation of a partnership first started in 2018 between Clitheroe Rotary and Waddow Hall estate manager Luke Gaskill.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Andy Belcham, chair of the Clitheroe Rotary Wood project, said: ‘Some three years ago Clitheroe Rotary identified an area of land at Waddow to plant trees and we successfully planted up this area of the grounds. As we developed our project, it made sense to return to the site where things all started. It’s rewarding to be able to continue with our plans, adding to the saplings and being able to see them thrive."

Spades at the ready as tree planting continues

Clitheroe Rotary Wood was established in 2020 by a group of green-fingered Clitheroe Rotarians wanting to do something positive for the town and the climate – with the intention that this would be the first of many woods and potentially a community orchard in and around Clitheroe. The first Clitheroe Rotary Wood was planted successfully in December last year at Highmoor Park.

"It was always our intention to learn how to manage the project, work on maintenance plans and identify future locations," added Andy. "Our first planting at Highmoor Park enabled us to harness a strong community spirit and we now have a network of people we can call on as our project grows.

"We are hugely appreciative for the donation of our trees and hedgerow plants and I would like to thank The Woodland Trust and Sofology, one of their many sponsors for kindly donating the trees along with supporting canes and rabbit guards."

To get involved in Rotary and make a difference in your community and around the world, visit www.tinyurl.com/clitheroerotary or Facebook Clitheroe Rotary, or contact Bill Honeywell on 07866 413825 or e-mail [email protected]