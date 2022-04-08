The village near Colne is top of a list of eight locations in the region chosen by The Sunday Times in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The comprehensive guide, which includes 70 locations, is released online today and an edited version will be available in the paper on Sunday.

The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

Trawden has been named as the best place to live in the North-West

They look to celebrate improving towns, villages or city centres, attractive, well-designed homes and locations bursting with community spirit – which the pandemic has shown to be the most vital quality of all.

Trawden:

Is this the most community-spirited village in the country? Trawden’s triumph in buying and saving its shop, pub and library – and running them to the highest possible standard – makes this unsung corner of Lancashire an example to the rest of rural Britain and a worthy “best in the Northwest”.

The countryside is stunning, too, and Manchester and Leeds are both within manageable commuting distance.

Average house price:

£186,000

Growth since 2020:

22%

An average house price for each location has been supplied by Halifax, the sponsor of the guide, and up-to-date information on broadband speeds has been provided by Thinkbroadband.com, the UK’s leading independent guide to broadband.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place. For that, you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling.

"Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like? Is it multicultural and multigenerational, and can it offer a good way of life to lots of different sorts of people?

“This year we have discovered new best places to live from resurgent city centres in the North, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the Southwest, and a commutable Scottish island.