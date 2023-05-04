News you can trust since 1877
Trawden marking King's Coronation with Big Help Out Community Open Day

Trawden Forest Community Centre, Library and Shop are joining thousands of organisations across the country to give us all the chance to help out in our local communities, as part of the King’s Coronation.

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th May 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:22 BST

The Community Centre is hosting a ‘Big Help Out Community Open Day’ on Monday May 8th from 12-2pm.

Everyone is welcome to come and meet many of the volunteer-led groups in the village. There will be activities to try and free snacks available. The bar will be open and ice-cream will be on sale.

Trawden Forest Community CentreTrawden Forest Community Centre
