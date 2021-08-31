Towneley temporary café raises thousands for hospice

Whilst the Stables café at Towneley Hall was closed, Burnley Council partnered with Pendleside Hospice which provided "pop up" outdoor catering at weekends and Bank Holidays.

The temporary café was staffed by volunteers and all of the income raised from the sale of refreshments was kept by the hospice.

A cheque for just over £14,000 was presented by Townley Hall manager Ken Darwen to Pendleside Hospice ambassador Keith Jackson.

Mr Jackson receiving a cheque from Mr Darwen, watched by hospice volunteers and supporters, at Towneley Hall.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, the council's executive member for health and wellbeing, said: "I’m delighted we were able to aid the hospice in such difficult times and enable its volunteers to raise money for such an important cause."

Hospice chief executive Helen McVey said: “We would like to thank everybody at Towneley Hall, our team of volunteers without whom we couldn’t have held the stall each week, and the local people who came along and supported us by buying coffees and snacks. The fantastic amount raised will go directly towards patient care at the hospice and we are truly grateful.”

The "pop up" cafe was run from the end of March until the end of July.