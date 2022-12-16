The 49-year-old comedian joined the Royal College of Nursing members to support them in their bid for a better pay deal.

Liverpool Echo reported that Paddy, who is from Bolton, was seen holding a sign aimed at passing cars which read 'honk if you support fair pay for nursing' as he posed for pictures with the nurses.

It was also reported that he handed out food and flowers during his visit. The kind gestures didn't end there either as he also brought boxes of hand warmers to help the nurses combat the freezing temperatures.

Sue Middleton who is a senior mental health nurse at Alder Hey said that the support had been overwhelming, and to have had Paddy there was fantastic. She spoke about how he was lovely, posing for selfies with nurses and waving the union placard and was with them all the way.

Paddy’s presence was appreciated so much that nurses and supporters of the strike took to social media to thank him.

Stella Hannaway QN MBE tweeted @PaddyMcGuinness thanks for supporting the nurses- epic! And allotment lady tweeted @PaddyMcGuinness lovely to see you supporting the nurses strike today

Dr Caroline Jones wrote ‘Thanks for turning up @PaddyMcGuinness meant a lot, great support in Liverpool for our nursing staff on a long day out in the cold at Alder Hey #FairPayforNursing #NursesStrike’

Paddy McGuinness supported striking nurses on the picket line at Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Further strike action is planned but not in Blackpool.

