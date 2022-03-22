A beautiful grade two listed country manor house dating back to the 1500s, this unique period property is on the market with Claves estate agents in Bolton.

The manor is set in landscaped communal gardens with woodlands to the rear and spectacular panoramic views to the front. The property boasts its own driveway, two private spaces and private visitor parking.

And one of the main features of this property is the stunning original mullion windows. The manor has a main communal entrance hall, which boasts beautiful wooden panelling and original feature stone mullion windows and a spectacular stone staircase.

1. Holme Hall Manor apartment A two bed apartment has gone on the market for offers in the region of £295,000 Historic Holme Hall Manor in Cliviger Photo: submitted Photo Sales

