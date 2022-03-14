TK Maxx teams up with Burnley choir and dance groups for Red Nose Day fun

Basically Cheer and Fitness and Contempo Choir Burnley collaborated with TK Maxx in raising money for Comic Relief: Red Nose Day.

Store associate Waheeda Khatun, a 20-year-old student from Burnley, organised a jam-packed day of talented showcases.

After just two hours, the team had raised £300.

Red Nose fun at TK Maxx

Waheeda said: “Basically Cheer and Fitness started a live class with around 30 of their dancers supported by family and friends. The customers thoroughly enjoyed the performance from the passionate and gifted groups. Well done to everyone involved and Lianne Bruce and her team.

“Contempo Choir then serenaded our customers. The 40 singers and their chicken comrade sang their hearts out, creating a beautiful atmosphere. Emotions were high and there were some tears from members of the public. It was a great effort from Amy Tattersall and the team.