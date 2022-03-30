Time is running out to enter this year’s Burnley Active Community Awards hosted by Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards

The annual awards (formerly known as the Burnley Community Sports Awards) pay tribute to those who show dedication at a range of sporting, health, and wellbeing activities at all levels, and those who work tirelessly to support individuals or community clubs, for the love of the sport or their community.Nominations will close on March 31 and last-minute applicants are being asked to reference three criteria – the impact of their work, relevant achievements, and the barriers they have overcome.And awards organiser Burnley Leisure and Culture is still seeking award sponsors for this year’s prestigious event in addition to headline sponsors Birchall Foodservice, a catering food and drink supplier based on Burnley Bridge Business Park in Hapton.Packages cost £600 and sponsors enjoy a wide range of benefits, including two complimentary tickets, pre-event refreshments with host Eddie the Eagle; their company name, logo and information on their sponsored award, event literature and website; access to the VIP area and complimentary drinks throughout the evening along with the chance to present their award and receive a sponsor’s trophy.Andrea Pollard, events and partnerships manager at BLC, said: “We’d like to thank Birchall Foodservice for their continuing support, having been a Burnley sports awards sponsor for many years. We never stint in showing our appreciation to our sponsors because they are helping to spread the word about the amazing work that goes on at grass roots level in our communities.”Edwards captivated the nation with his exploits at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Canada, where he came last in the 70m and 90m contests but won national admiration for his determination to overcome adversity and compete in the first place.Andrea adds: “We invited Eddie to host because he personifies determination. He never gave up and always had his sights set on making his dreams a reality.“He’s such a likeable character and his story of how he overcame adversity is relevant now more than ever after everything our communities have faced over the last two years.”