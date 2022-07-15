The report going to the policy committee on July 21st is a result of a three year campaign by councillors to extend cemetery space in the borough.

Leader of the Labour Group, Coun. Asjad Mahmood, said: “I and colleagues realised three years ago that cemetery provision would become an issue in years to come and sadly the Covid pandemic saw an increase in the use of burial plots.

"The Labour led council asked council officers to identify a suitable site and the land of Edge End Avenue/Halifax Road/Kings Causeway was identified six months ago due to a delay with the pandemic. I will be pushing for speedy decisions to ensure that a new cemetery is available as quickly as possible otherwise we could be faced with a possibility of Pendle residents not being able to bury loved ones here which would be heart-breaking for them.”

Nelson Town Hall

Walverden and Whitefield Coun. Faraz Ahmed said he was alarmed that the Conservative administration may be considering to further increase the cost of burials to pay for the site acquisition and works to be carried out.

He added: “I oppose any further increases in cemetery fees and worry that previous Conservative leaders have introduced a ‘death tax’ which at this time is not fair on families already struggling with a cost of living crisis.”