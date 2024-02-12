Three kittens dumped at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
Three kittens were dumped at an animal sanctuary on Saturday evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in Ramsbottom discovered the abandoned kitties when they heard a car reversing onto the drive.
The kittens were all in carriers and are now being cared for at the sanctuary. They are doing well but still quite frightened.
Once fully neuteured and recovered the kittens will be available for re-homing in a few weeks.