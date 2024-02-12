News you can trust since 1877
Three kittens dumped at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

Three kittens were dumped at an animal sanctuary on Saturday evening.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 15:41 GMT
Staff at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in Ramsbottom discovered the abandoned kitties when they heard a car reversing onto the drive.

The kittens were all in carriers and are now being cared for at the sanctuary. They are doing well but still quite frightened.

Once fully neuteured and recovered the kittens will be available for re-homing in a few weeks.