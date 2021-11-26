Three Burnley organisations stand together in support of international campaign to put a stop to violence against women

The three organisations are standing stand side by side in support of the White Ribbon campaign which started yesterday and runs for 16 days. The campaign aims to encourage public, private, and voluntary organisations to take action against domestic abuse and violence.

The council recently achieved White Ribbon accreditation for its pledge to do what it can to change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

Men are encouraged to wear a white ribbon and make a promise to never commit, excuse, or remain silent about violence against women.

Burnley Council Leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Michael Colquhoun (Head of Community Welfare and Inclusion, Burnley FC in the Community), Sharon Swindells (Safeguarding Officer, Burnley FC in the Community) and Matt Williams (Chief, Operating Officer, Burnley Football Club) are backing the White Ribbon campaign

Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, who is chair of Burnley FC’s inclusion advisory group in support of the club’s equality, diversity and inclusion agenda, said: “We all have to work together to send out a message of respect and

tolerance for all and bring an end to harassment and violence in our society.

“It’s great to see that Burnley Football Club stands side by side with us on this. I would encourage organisations across our borough to get involved with the White Ribbon campaign and consider becoming an accredited member.

“The more people who take a stand against violence against women, the more we can work together to create a safer and more inclusive society for everyone.”

Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community (BFCitC) nominated three ambassadors in support of driving the important message of White Ribbon Day.

Matt Williams, chief operating officer for Burnley FC, said: “By commemorating White Ribbon Day we are opening the conversation on the importance of taking action to end domestic abuse and violence that occurs in our society.

"We stand in support of Burnley Council for their incredible achievements in raising awareness of this important topic.”

Michael Colquhoun, head of community welfare and inclusion at BFCitC reaffirmed the organisation will now start working towards taking steps in developing their own action plan in support of becoming an accredited White

Ribbon member.

He said: “One in four women, and one in six men will experience domestic abuse during their lifetime.

"By working towards our own White Ribbon pledge, we can work on developing our own action plan to ensure our promise to not excuse or remain silent is backed by meaningful action and education for both staff and fans.”

Individuals can join over 37,000 others who have signed the White Ribbon UK pledge and get more information online at whiteribbon.org.uk

You can also follow White Ribbon UK on twitter: @WhiteRibbon_UK.

For anyone feeling unsafe in their own home, or if your partner or other family member is violent or abusive to you, help is available from Lancashire Victim Services website at lancashirevictimservices.org/victims/ for information and advice.