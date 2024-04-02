With donkey rides, character walkabouts, face painting, archery, mini golf, comedy magic, balloon modelling, live music, food stalls, performances from the Accrington Pipe Band and even a rodeo sheep, there was something for all the family to enjoy.

Craig Edwards, one of the traders at the event, said: “What a lovely way to kick off the Easter holidays. Another fun-filled event for Colne, one of the busiest events to date here. We can’t wait to come back.”

Gina Langley, the town council’s clerk, added: “A gorgeous sunny day brought lots of locals and visitors to our town to celebrate our lovely Easter event. A huge well done to the team for putting on a fantastic event.”

Nathan Cutler, the Council’s Events Officer, said: “There were crowds from early on and the sun was shining. As always there was such a wide variety of activities on offer, many of them absolutely free, meaning lots of happy families.”

Plans are already well under way for the town council’s next family fun day event , which takes place at Alkincoats Park, on Sunday, July 14th.