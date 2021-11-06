Thousands of flowers set to bloom in Colne next spring

Volunteers at the bulb planting

Green-fingered members of Colne Youth Action Group, as well as Park Primary School staff and Year 6 pupils joined forces withpupils and staff from Primet Academy, a knowledgeable team from Open Gate (Colne’s community garden on Castle Road) and CYAG’s pizza making tutor, John Wright and his family.

Chairman of CYAG’s trustees, Sarah Cockburn-Price, explained: “After we planted the trees along the top of the bank by the Park Primary Playing Field, a resident called me and generously offered all these fabulous crocii and daffodil bulbs, so the whole town can enjoy them.

"He is choosing to remain anonymous, but we are so grateful to our mystery donor.”

CYAG’s senior youth worker, Karen Howarth confessed: “I have never planted a bulb in my life and yet now I have planted hundreds. I cannot wait for spring when this area will be transformed with blossom and a carpet of spring flowers.

"Lots of other people feel the same and we are very grateful to our Mystery Donor and everyone who came along to help. Later in the year, we will be planting a native species hedge along the road and next year we aim to create an orchard and an area to grow vegetables and herbs.”

CYAG is currently on a recruitment drive, hosting assemblies at schools across Colne and the villages of Trawden, Laneshaw Bridge and Foulridge. Children and young people aged 10-16 are eligible to join if they either live in, or go to school in, Colne and the villages. Membership is just £3 annually and almost all activities are free.