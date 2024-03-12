Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taking place on Sunday, between 11am and 3pm, anyone, male or female aged 16 and over, is invited to attend.

Honorary secretary Mike Bailey said: “Since a group of friends got together in 1990 and decided to form a miniature railway in Thompson Park, it has depended upon passionate volunteers. Anybody interested in helping, can come along on the day or ring 07957714148.”