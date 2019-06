A kind-hearted Burnley youngster is hosting a charity car wash to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

Twelve-year-old Amelia Atkinson will be on Greenbrook Methodist Church car park, off Lowerhouse Lane, this Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

The hard-working Burnley High School pupil is charging £5 a car with all proceeds going to the hospice.

It is not the first time Amelia has demonstrated a charitable spirit.

In 2017 she spent her summer washing cars to again raise money for Pendleside Hospice.