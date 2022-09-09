This is where you can lay floral tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Burnley as Charles III formally proclaimed King
Burnley people are being invited to lay floral tributes to the Queen as her son Charles III is formally proclaimed King.
By Laura Longworth
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:27 pm
The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, will read a Royal proclamation on behalf of King Charles III at 3pm on Sunday at the Peace Garden (next to Burnley Central Library).
Members of the public are invited to attend the short ceremony and lay floral tributes in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth at the memorial in the Peace Gardens.