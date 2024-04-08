The largest monthly jump in fuel prices in two years has hit motorists, with costs driven cuts in production by Russia and Saudi Arabia and wars in Ukraine and Gaza. An average full tank of unleaded now costs £79.62, according to the RAC.
The average cost at the pumps rose 4p a litre in February and diesel shot up nearly 5p and unleaded is now 144.76p.The typical 55 litres of diesel it takes to fill up a family car went up £2.60 to £84.27.
Here is a round up of petrol and diesel prices you will pay in Burnley this week Photo: JPI Media
Kitchens Garage petrol (£145.9p) diesel (£151.9p) Photo: submitted
Barracks Road : (£142.7p) petrol £151.9p (diesel) (photo taken 2021) Photo: submitted
Rossendale Road service station petrol (£143.9p) diesel (£152.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted