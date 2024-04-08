This is what you will pay for fuel in Burnley today as prices at the petrol pumps rise for first time in two years

A jump in the price of oil has pushed up the price of filling up your car once again.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Oct 2022, 14:24 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 12:29 BST

The largest monthly jump in fuel prices in two years has hit motorists, with costs driven cuts in production by Russia and Saudi Arabia and wars in Ukraine and Gaza. An average full tank of unleaded now costs £79.62, according to the RAC.

The average cost at the pumps rose 4p a litre in February and diesel shot up nearly 5p and unleaded is now 144.76p.The typical 55 litres of diesel it takes to fill up a family car went up £2.60 to £84.27.

Here is a round up of petrol and diesel prices you will pay in Burnley this week

1. A round up of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps rise

Here is a round up of petrol and diesel prices you will pay in Burnley this week Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Kitchens Garage petrol (£145.9p) diesel (£151.9p)

2. A round up of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps rise

Kitchens Garage petrol (£145.9p) diesel (£151.9p) Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Barracks Road : (£142.7p) petrol £151.9p (diesel) (photo taken 2021)

3. A round up of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps rise

Barracks Road : (£142.7p) petrol £151.9p (diesel) (photo taken 2021) Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Rossendale Road service station petrol (£143.9p) diesel (£152.9p) photo taken 2021

4. A round up of fuel prices in Burnley as prices at the petrol pumps rise

Rossendale Road service station petrol (£143.9p) diesel (£152.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySaudi ArabiaRussiaUkraineGazaRAC