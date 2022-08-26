Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soaring food, energy and petrol prices have pushed hard-working families to the brink with little to no disposable income and far less money, if any, to spend on food.

Food banks across the county are seeing shelves empty much faster than usual as more people need help.

Here is a list of all the foodbanks in Lancashire you can turn to if you are struggling to put food on the table and ways to contact them. If you can offer food donations or would like to volunteer your time, you can also contact them on the links below.

Don't be afraid to reach out if you are struggling to put food on the table

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food banks in Lancashire

PRESTON:

Noor Food Bank, Noor Street, Preston. Click here for more details.

Luv Preston, City House, Friargate, Preston. Click here for more details.

New Day Church, Ward Street, Lostock Hall, Preston. Click here for more details.

Preston Here For Humanity, Eldon Street, Ashton-on-Ribble. Click here for more details.

The Salvation Army, Harrington Street, Preston. Click here for more details.

The Intact Centre, Whitby Avenue, Ingol, Preston. Click here for more details.

Preston Community Hub, Samuel Street, Preston. Click here for more details.

The Foxton Centre, off Knowsley Street, Avenham Lane, Preston. Click here for more details.

Fareshare Preston, Unit A20, Red Scar Business Park, Longridge Road, Ribbleton. Click here for more details.

BLACKPOOL AND LYTHAM ST ANNES:

Amazing Grace, Bolton Street, Blackpool. Click here for more details.

Fylde Food Bank, St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, Lytham St Annes. Click here for more details.

BURNLEY:

Burnley Community Kitchen, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Burnley. Click here for more details.

Community Grocery Story, Valley Community Centre, Valley Street, Burnley. Click here for more details.

Salvation Army Burnley, Richard Street. Click here for more details.

West Craven Food Bank, Barnoldswick and Earby. Click here for more details.

Spacious Places, Sandygate, Burnley. Click here for more details.

LANCASTER AND MORECAMBE:

The Olive Branch, Westbourne Road, Lancaster. Click here for more details.

Eggcup, Chapel Street, Lancaster. Click here for more details.

The Trussell Trust Food Bank, Anchor Building, Westgate, Morecambe. Click here for details.

West End Impact, Heysham Road, Heysham, Morecambe. Click here for details.

Salvation Army Morecambe, Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Click here for more details.

CHORLEY:

Help The Homeless, Matrix House, The Gateway, Friday Street, Chorley. Click here for more details.

Living Waters Church, Bolton Street, Chorley. Click here for more details.

Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Click here for more details.

CLITHEROE:

Ribble Valley Food Bank, Trinity Methodist Chuch, Parson Lane, Clitheroe. Click here for more details.

NELSON:

Nelson Community Masjid NCM, Bradshaw Street, Nelson. Click here for more details.

It’s also worth checking with your local church to see if they offer any help with food parcels.

Other help and advice

Citizens Advice North Lancashire – click here.

Citizens Advice West Lancashire – click here.

Citizens Advice Ribble Valley – click here.

Citizens Advice Blackpool – click here.

Benefits, grant and energy bills advice

Turn2Us - click here.

Advice if you can’t afford your energy bills

Ofgem – click here.

Advice if you are struggling with rent arrears

StepChange – click here.

Advice if you are struggling with transport costs