The show will go on at Pendle theatre in memory of late musician who shared the stage with The Beatles

Glen South, who died in December, had been organising and presenting the afternoon variety shows – a showcase of talent from singers and musicians to former well-known comedians - at Darwen Library Theatre and The ACE Centre Nelson for almost 10 years.

As The ACE Centre became a test centre during the COVID pandemic, the shows were forced to stop.

But with a change of venue to The Muni Theatre, they re-started again in December but tragically, Glen lost his battle with ill health the week before the concert and did not see all his efforts turn into a very successful afternoon

which was dedicated to his memory.

Glen spent a lifetime in the entertainment industry. As a musician in the early 60s and then a band leader with the mighty Mecca organisation, Glen played with some of the biggest names in showbusiness, including Tom

Jones, Free, Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles.

Glen, who was assisted by Martin McCarthy in organising the shows, had already started booking dates and acts for 2022’s shows. With the response from the 500-strong audience at December’s event, local singer James Cockerill, who is a regular performer at the events, along with Glen’s wife Sue, did not want to disappoint the regular attendees and agreed to continue the shows in Glen’s name.

So, with the backing of Pendle Leisure Trust, the newly-named Glen South Afternoon Variety Shows will go-ahead as planned.

Sue said: “Continuing the shows at the Muni will be Glen's legacy for the people of Pendle and beyond who all loved him.

"The shows have always been excellent, enjoyable and popular.”

Pendle Leisure Trust’s Event’s Co-ordinator, Lauren Jackson, added: “Glen’s enthusiasm for the variety shows never wavered, no matter how his health was. His passion for the success of the shows was inspiring and I am really delighted that James, along with Sue, will continue the shows in honour of Glen - he was a true star!”

The first Glen South Afternoon Variety Show will be on Thursday, February 24th at The Muni Theatre, Colne.

Tickets are £6 and are available from the theatre box office on 01282 661234, online www.themuni.co.uk or from