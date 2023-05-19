The Sanctuary of Healing in Langho, hosts the group fortnightly on a Friday at 10.30am. Sue Barsby-Marshall, who s a Master NLP Practitioner at the sanctuary and chair of trustees, facilitates the group.

She said: “I set up the support group at The Sanctuary of Healing eight years ago to offer support and friendship to young widows and widowers as I felt there was a need.

Sue Barsby-Marshall founded the young and widowed support group at The Sanctuary of Healing in Langho eight years ago

"I was widowed nearly 10 years ago, in my early 40s, and I knew of only one other person in the same situation. Friends and family were a huge support network, but my widowed friend was the only one who ‘got it’. It was apparent that you face different challenges to people bereaved at an older age, challenges such as dealing with your children’s grief, financial worries and lost futures (anniversaries, weddings, promised holidays and retiring together).

"Being with others who understand makes you feel more normal and less isolated in your grief. The group aims to provide a safe, confidential space to talk, and from it, great friendships have formed. We have nights out, guest speakers and some members even organised a weekend away.

“When you suffer a bereavement, your world can feel like it has stood still. Everyday tasks can seem impossible, and supporting other family members a challenge.

“We are here to help and support people through their journey. The group is run and set up by others in the same situation to offer a listening ear and friendship. Topics covered have been varied, such as being a single person again when your friends are married, creating a new identity, dealing with conflict, dating, going on holiday, facing events by yourself or whatever is brought to the group each week.

“I am proud of every group member and feel privileged to be part of their journey.”