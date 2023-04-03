The landlady behind a popular Burnley pub is celebrating star locals ‘who feel like family’.

The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, has crowned a new set of winners at its annual awards ceremony.

The night celebrates all the customers who have supported the business and brought fun and cheer to the pub.

Justine Bedford, who owns The Royal Dyche, said: “We are truly blessed as a local pub to have such a wide range of regular customers, many who feel like family. I’ve been here almost a decade with many of my regulars supporting me since day one, so we all know each other really well.

"Our awards night started out as a bit of fun but when it gets close to the night tensions run high and people get really competitive. It’s great to see.

"It was such an enjoyable night with plenty of laughs, something different and I’m glad so many people attended and enjoyed themselves.

"Well done to all our winners and nominees, and thank you so much to everyone for their kind words and never-ending support.”

Justine, who was the compere for the night, handed out mini “Oscar” trophies to the winners, and was supported by staff member Jordan Kirley, who was in charge of the sound.

There was also live music from Billy & the Biscuit Brothers before and during the interval while customers enjoyed Prosecco on arrival on the red carpet.

Lukasz (Luca) Adamczyk, who couldn’t attend on the night, landed Hardest Doorman. Here are the rest of the winners, in no particular order:

1 . Greatest Entertainer The Greatest Entertainer is Carl Morley (middle). Photo: Ursa Major Media Photo Sales

2 . Lady of the Pub Mary Nicholls scooped the Lady of the Pub award. Photo: Ursa Major Media Photo Sales

3 . Best Trick Shot Nicole Holt (left) scooped Best Trick Shot. Photo: Ursa Major Media Photo Sales

4 . Hunk of the Pub Carl Morley won Hunk of the Pub. Photo: Ursa Major Media Photo Sales