News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
47 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
52 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

The Royal Dyche: Burnley pub crowns star locals 'who feel like family' in annual awards

The landlady behind a popular Burnley pub is celebrating star locals ‘who feel like family’.

By Laura Longworth
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, has crowned a new set of winners at its annual awards ceremony.

The night celebrates all the customers who have supported the business and brought fun and cheer to the pub.

Justine Bedford, who owns The Royal Dyche, said: “We are truly blessed as a local pub to have such a wide range of regular customers, many who feel like family. I’ve been here almost a decade with many of my regulars supporting me since day one, so we all know each other really well.

"Our awards night started out as a bit of fun but when it gets close to the night tensions run high and people get really competitive. It’s great to see.

"It was such an enjoyable night with plenty of laughs, something different and I’m glad so many people attended and enjoyed themselves.

"Well done to all our winners and nominees, and thank you so much to everyone for their kind words and never-ending support.”

Justine, who was the compere for the night, handed out mini “Oscar” trophies to the winners, and was supported by staff member Jordan Kirley, who was in charge of the sound.

There was also live music from Billy & the Biscuit Brothers before and during the interval while customers enjoyed Prosecco on arrival on the red carpet.

Lukasz (Luca) Adamczyk, who couldn’t attend on the night, landed Hardest Doorman. Here are the rest of the winners, in no particular order:

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
The Greatest Entertainer is Carl Morley (middle).

1. Greatest Entertainer

The Greatest Entertainer is Carl Morley (middle). Photo: Ursa Major Media

Photo Sales
Mary Nicholls scooped the Lady of the Pub award.

2. Lady of the Pub

Mary Nicholls scooped the Lady of the Pub award. Photo: Ursa Major Media

Photo Sales
Nicole Holt (left) scooped Best Trick Shot.

3. Best Trick Shot

Nicole Holt (left) scooped Best Trick Shot. Photo: Ursa Major Media

Photo Sales
Carl Morley won Hunk of the Pub.

4. Hunk of the Pub

Carl Morley won Hunk of the Pub. Photo: Ursa Major Media

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Burnley