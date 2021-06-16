The power of prayer brought to life for Burnley schoolchildren in outdoor project

Students at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School enjoyed a creative prayer day

Hosted by teaching assistant Esther Gregory-Whitham and the Rev Kat Gregory-Whitham with Fr Alex Frost from St Matthew The Apostle with Holy Trinity Church, the trio hosted the project at Holy Trinity Primary School.

Held outdoors in glorious weather on the school field, the students enjoyed different activities, including singing and crafts, to help them think about areas in the world which they wanted to pray for.

They were also given the chance to think about the love and forgiveness of God and speak about what they are thankful for.