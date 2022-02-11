Do you know a community champion? Here's how you can nominate a Lancashire unsung hero for the High Sheriff's Awards

The High Sheriff of Lancashire, Edwin Booth, has launched the 2022 High Sheriff’s Awards and is calling charities and community groups to submit their entries.

The High Sheriff’s Awards aims to reward the people and community groups in Lancashire who devote their time and energy to improving the communities in which they live and work, helping make Lancashire a better and safer place. There are four categories to recognise and reward people who have gone above and beyond to help their local communities.

Mr Booth said, “These awards are to recognise the drive and dedication of so many individuals and community groups across the country to make a difference. It’s been a challenging two years for everyone and so many people and community groups have stepped in to help make Lancashire a better place. If you know someone who has made a real difference, I urge you to nominate them.”

Edwin Booth, the High Sheriff of Lancashire, at Lancaster Castle. Nominations are now open for the High Sheriff’s Awards, celebrating the county’s unsung community heroes

The awards will be presented at an awards ceremony at The Exchange, County Hall Preston, on March 31, 2022. Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 25.

You can also make a nomination for the Community Group of the Year Award, which is for registered charities, community interest groups or voluntary organisations that have changed the lives of people within their community during the last 12 months. You can nominate a group that you work for or an organisation that you know has made a difference.