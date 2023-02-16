Ribble FM, in conjunction with The Children’s Charity and Clitheroe Football Club are hosting a fundraising day to support the family of Alyssa Morris whose body was found in Brungerley Park, Clitheroe last Sunday.

This Saturday (February 18th), Clitheroe will take on Mossley in their challenge for the play off spot in the Northern Premier League, and the match day is being dedicated to Alyssa and members of her family will be there on the day.

The family of Alyssa Morris, who took her own life days before her 14th birthday, will attend a fund raising day in her memory on Saturday

Local businesses have donated some incredible prizes for a matchday raffle, which will be drawn at the football club at 5.30pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “No parent, sibling, grandparent or loved one should ever experience the heartbreak of losing a child, and most of us could never comprehend their grief. What we can do is bring a community together and help ease a financial burden.

“The money we raise will go towards funeral costs, helping the family take time off work, spending quality time with their other children and whatever other needs the family have.

“More than that, we truly hope the family take some comfort from the overwhelming love and support the Ribble Valley have given them.

The community has come together to support the family of Alyssa Morris, pictured here as a tot, who took her own life last weekend at the age of 13

“Alyssa had a whole life left to live, but in her 13 years she has also left a tremendous impact. This occasion will always be heart breaking and sad, but we hope fans, supporters and visitors will come together and help us celebrate Alyssa’s life too.”

To support the cause raffle tickets can be bought via the link www.alyssasfundraiser.co.uk