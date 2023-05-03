News you can trust since 1877
The best vets in Burnley: These are the highest-rated vets in and around Burnley according to Google reviews

We all want the best care for our beloved pets – and we’re lucky in Burnley to have some outstanding veterinary practices to choose from.

By Jon Peake
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:54 BST

We’ve found the highest-rated vets in and around Burnley with at least a 4 out of 5 rating on Google from a minimum of 15 reviews.

In no particular order, here are the highest-rated vets in and around Burnley according to Google reviews ...

Oakmount Veterinary Centre on Trafalgar Square, Burnley, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 926 Google reviews

Oakmount Veterinary Centre on Trafalgar Square, Burnley, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 926 Google reviews Photo: Google

Stanley House Veterinary Group on Colne Road, Burnley, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 291 Google reviews

Stanley House Veterinary Group on Colne Road, Burnley, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 291 Google reviews Photo: Google

Rose Valley Vets on Burnley Wharf, Manchester Road, Burnley, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 141 Google reviews

Rose Valley Vets on Burnley Wharf, Manchester Road, Burnley, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 141 Google reviews Photo: RVV

