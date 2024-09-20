Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Pendle businesses have come together to offer one lucky bride and groom the wedding day of their dreams worth £10,000.

The Alma Inn in Laneshawbridge, Ava Rose Hamilton Bridal Couture and Bridgewater Menswear, both based in Colne, along with Peter Anslow Photography of Trawden have joined with two other companies, Coco Aesthetics in Skipton and Darwen based Luke Hearne Stylist.

The are offering a complete wedding package that will ensure the winners have a day they will never forget. The Alma Inn will host 50 day and evening guests and also include a DJ, which all adds up to £4,800.

JJ Town of Ava Rose Hamilton, Joycelyn Neve of the Seafood Pub Company, and Jemma McAnespie of Coco Aesthetics, Laser and Beauty, three of the businesses combining to offer the £10,000 wedding giveaway.

The bride will receive an Ava Rose Hamilton gown worth £2,000, while her partner will wear a suit worth £300 from Bridgewater Menswear, which is based on the third floor of Ava Rose. Coco Aesthetics will provide treatments and laser hair removal to the value of £1,000, and wedding hair for the bride and wedding party, worth £1,149, will be provided by Luke Hearne Stylist. And, to make sure everyone has lasting memories of the big day, Peter Anslow Photography will look after all the imagery, worth £750.

Paula Chappell, who owns Ava Rose Hamilton which also has a branch in Silsden, West Yorkshire, said: “We’ve had so many incredible entries already. It is amazing how resilient some people have been, despite the challenges life has thrown at them, and how many wonderful couples give so much back to their communities in their work and volunteering or to their own family members.”

Joycelyn Neve, MD of the Seafood Pub Company, owners of the Alma Inn, explained it was important that local businesses come together so that couples can use that network to make planning their special day a little easier.

She said: “Organising everything you need for a wedding can be stressful, but by working together the businesses who have donated prizes for this competition can offer a total and bespoke solution for every couple. Our role is to make it as easy as possible and to do all the hard work so that everyone can enjoy the planning and then the excitement of the day itself.”

To enter couples should go to @almainnlbridgeweddings account on Instagram to enter, where they will be asked to explain in no more than 250 words why they should be the lucky recipients of this amazing prize.

The competition closes on Sunday, October 13th, and the winner will then be chosen by a panel including representatives from the six businesses, and announced on Friday, October 25th.