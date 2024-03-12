The 19 richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024 including Tyson Fury, Freddie Flintoff and Sir Ian McKellen

Lancashire can boast a whole host of famous faces but have you ever wondered how much money they actually make?

By Aimee Seddon
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:12 GMT

In this gallery we have collected 19 of the richest celebrities from across Lancashire, based off their estimated net worth.

From sporting icons, actors, singers, comedians and fashion designers, the combined total of Lancashire's richest stars is nearly £300 million but who are they?

Take a look below at the top 19 richest stars from Lancashire in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Tyson Fury, Sir Ian McKellen, Jay Kay and Carl Fogarty top the list but who else features?

1. Richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024

The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £50 million

2. Tyson Fury

The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £50 million

The Burnley born actor is worth around £47 million

3. Sir Ian McKellen

The Burnley born actor is worth around £47 million Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

The Blackburn born singer, who's mother grew up in Preston, is worth around £47 million

4. Jay Kay (Jamiroquai)

The Blackburn born singer, who's mother grew up in Preston, is worth around £47 million

