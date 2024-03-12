In this gallery we have collected 19 of the richest celebrities from across Lancashire, based off their estimated net worth.
From sporting icons, actors, singers, comedians and fashion designers, the combined total of Lancashire's richest stars is nearly £300 million but who are they?
Take a look below at the top 19 richest stars from Lancashire in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Richest celebrities from Lancashire 2024
Tyson Fury, Sir Ian McKellen, Jay Kay and Carl Fogarty top the list but who else features?
2. Tyson Fury
The Morecambe based professional boxer is worth around £50 million
3. Sir Ian McKellen
The Burnley born actor is worth around £47 million Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
4. Jay Kay (Jamiroquai)
The Blackburn born singer, who's mother grew up in Preston, is worth around £47 million