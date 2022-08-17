Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longridge's new Youth Mayor Josh Kirby pictured being congratulated on his new role by Longridge Mayor Coun Nick Stubbs

Joshua (Josh) Kirby, 16, recently completed his studies at St Cecilia’s R.C. High School and is looking forward to sixth form at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School (CRGS).

He stood for election with three pledges to:

Raise awareness about the "unknown harms” around vaping, saying he would like to see licensed premises in and around the Longridge area held accountable if selling vaping products to under-age customers Create better access to sports facilities to improve physical and mental health Create a safe space for young people to socialise, use the internet to complete homework and learn coding

Longridge's new Youth Mayor Josh Kirby

Young people who live in Longridge or attend school in the area were entitled to vote in the elections. The Longridge Youth Council is run in partnership with Longridge Town Council and local charity Longridge Community Action (LCA).

Rachel Ray, Community Delivery Manager at LCA said: “It’s a privilege to be involved in the processes of supporting LTC to have its first

ever youth mayor. Josh is going to be great. He not only has a real passion for politics and his community, his three key issues are supported by many other young voices. We are looking forward to working alongside him to make his vision a reality.”

The Youth Mayor Inauguration took place at Longridge Town Council’s office in the Old Station Building, Longridge.

Longridge High School pupil Daisy Williams,15, was elected as the Youth Council’s Deputy Mayor.

Josh, who plans to study politics,maths and computer science at CRGS says he would like more young people to get involved in the Youth Town Council. For further information contact Rachel Ray at Longridge Community Action via its Facebook page or by email at [email protected] There is also information on the Youth Council page of the Town Council’s website www.longridge-tc.gov.uk