Sarah Mae Francis, who is only 19, was the winner of the best craft stall in homage to her skill of upcycling scrap metal into three dimensional art.
To Sarah, a former student at Burnley High School, old car parts, springs and forks are art and she used waste and scrap metal to create intricate, three-dimensional animals, birds, flowers and even, on occasion, dragons.
Scale is no object and Sarah’s favourite piece to date is Rusty, the full-sized horse lovingly created from otherwise jettisoned junk.
And ‘Lacey’ is an MG that’s been transformed by plasma cutting into a stunning piece that shows the complexity achievable when you combine industrial techniques with artistry.
Sarah's welding adventure began after she watched her mechanic dad throwing away a lot of broken car parts and tools.
She said: "This is when I thought it would be interesting to make something from them. I also use a lot of various thicknesses of sheet metal to create my sculptures.’
As no-one at Sarah’s school or college could teach her the skills she needed to become a metal sculptor she took on the job herself and began welding at the age of 16.
Sarah also has quite a following on TikTok, where she showcases videos of her creations in progress. She sells her artwork via Etsy and has her own website, http://sarah-mae-art.co.uk
Sarah’s ambition now is to be commissioned to make some enormous sculptures that could become UK landmarks.