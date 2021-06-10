Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with wall in Nelson

An 18-year-old cyclist has died after colliding with a wall in Nelson.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:46 am
Police put out an appeal for witnesses yesterday, but said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death

The tragic incident happened yesterday when the cyclist collided with a stone wall in Southfield Street, suffering significant head injuries.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. A file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

