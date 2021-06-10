Teenage cyclist dies after colliding with wall in Nelson
An 18-year-old cyclist has died after colliding with a wall in Nelson.
The tragic incident happened yesterday when the cyclist collided with a stone wall in Southfield Street, suffering significant head injuries.
His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. A file will be passed to the coroner in due course.