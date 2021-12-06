Teen magician Jasper Cherry dazzles crowds at Clitheroe Christmas lights switch-on 2021
Hundreds of people gathered in Clitheroe Town Centre on Thursday evening to see the Christmas lights switched on by town mayor Simon O' Rourke and kid magician Jasper Cherry.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:30 pm
The festive event saw shops remain open until 7pm allowing shoppers to experience what the town's businesses have to offer.
Entertainment was provided by pupils from Brookside Primary School who were busy spreading lots of Christmas cheer by singing carols, while Coun. O Rourke and Britain's Got Talent finalist Jasper switched on the lights of the large Christmas tree at the Castle Gates and outside Clitheroe Library.