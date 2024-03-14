Taywood Nursery School teacher retires after 44 years in Burnley

A nursery school teacher from Burnley has retired after 44 years of loyal service to the same organisation.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mrs Liz Lupton has retired from Taywood Nursery School in Accrington Road where she has worked since qualifying in 1980.

She gained an Advanced Diploma in Childcare and Education in 1997, and for 10 years of her career she was seconded to work for Sure Start providing parent courses and a play group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liz has seen the nursery’s name change from Accrington Road Nursery School to Taywood Nursery School due to its amalgamation with Howard Street Nursery.

Most Popular
Former Taywood Nursery member of staff Liz LuptonFormer Taywood Nursery member of staff Liz Lupton
Former Taywood Nursery member of staff Liz Lupton

Liz said: “Nursery has been a massive part of my life. I’ve so many fabulous memories.”

Long-serving Liz who is married to Steve, with whome she has two daughters and four grandchildren, has been through two redundancy processes at the nursery and survived.

Read More
For sale: charming two-bedroom cottage in rural Burnley

She helped to celebrate the 80th and 85th anniversaries of the nursery which opened in 1932, and has worked under seven headteachers and a large number of fellow nursery nurses/teaching assistants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colleagues said she is always there for everybody and prides herself on being fair. She enjoys helping her community, neighbours and friends.

Throughout her long career, she has seen many family generations come through the nursery doors. Liz is very well known for bringing her own stories in from home and making them come to life, always making the children laugh.

Colleagues also recently organised a surprise retirement party inviting past and present friends and colleagues. Liz had a fabulous time.

Related topics:Burnley