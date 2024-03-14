Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mrs Liz Lupton has retired from Taywood Nursery School in Accrington Road where she has worked since qualifying in 1980.

She gained an Advanced Diploma in Childcare and Education in 1997, and for 10 years of her career she was seconded to work for Sure Start providing parent courses and a play group.

Liz has seen the nursery’s name change from Accrington Road Nursery School to Taywood Nursery School due to its amalgamation with Howard Street Nursery.

Former Taywood Nursery member of staff Liz Lupton

Liz said: “Nursery has been a massive part of my life. I’ve so many fabulous memories.”

Long-serving Liz who is married to Steve, with whome she has two daughters and four grandchildren, has been through two redundancy processes at the nursery and survived.

She helped to celebrate the 80th and 85th anniversaries of the nursery which opened in 1932, and has worked under seven headteachers and a large number of fellow nursery nurses/teaching assistants.

Colleagues said she is always there for everybody and prides herself on being fair. She enjoys helping her community, neighbours and friends.

Throughout her long career, she has seen many family generations come through the nursery doors. Liz is very well known for bringing her own stories in from home and making them come to life, always making the children laugh.